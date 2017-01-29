Imagine the following scenario. A new presidential administration announces that “political turmoil and terrorism” in the Middle East requires new immigration rules. From now on, visitors, immigrants and refugees from Israel will not be admitted. Latest from Politics What Conservatives Get Wrong About Trump's Immigration Order With one exception, that is—believers in “minority religions” within the Jewish state (this is, most prominently, Christians and Muslims) will be allowed to enter, because they are being persecuted at home. Accused of anti-Semitism, the new administration is aghast. How could you even suspect that? Look—Jews from elsewhere in the world are free to enter—even from other countries with large Jewish populations! It’s purely geographic! (With a small humanitarian exception, of course.) No religious test at all, just a desire to keep America safe. Move along, nothing to see. Are you buying it so far? Okay, what if we throw in these additional facts: The new President ran for office on a pledge to bar Jews from entering the United States. And the proclamation makes no mention of Judaism but specifically mentions that one of the problems with immigrants from Israel (except, of course, Christians and Muslims) is that they discriminate against women and look down on other religions.

What if a presidential adviser states that the president asked him to write a ban on Jewish immigrants that would seem legal? Does “purely geographic” still pass the laugh test? The constitutionality of Trump’s order shutting down refugee admissions, and barring any immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations, is a complicated question. Immigration is a highly specialized constitutional area. But a constitutional lawyer would first ask: Is this, as the President has claimed, a “geographic” order, targeting certain countries “compromised by terrorism”? Or is it a “religious test,” intentionally singling out one religion for adverse treatment? The answer can be constitutionally quite important. In order to violate the Constitution’s requirement of “equal protection of the laws,” a government measure must intentionally discriminate on the basis of a given trait. In this case, the question is whether the order intentionally discriminates against Muslims. Over the years, the courts have developed a set of tests to find “intentional discrimination.” They are necessary because governments often deny any intent to discriminate against a group or on the basis of a trait. (Certainly the administration denies that now.) Lawyers first look at the precise terms of a government regulation; then they look at its structure and exceptions; then they look at statements made by decisionmakers; then they look at the events and procedures surrounding its adoption.