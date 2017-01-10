Republicans in Congress are quickly discovering that repealing a law touching one-sixth of the American economy may not be as easy as they thought.

The GOP plan following the November elections was this: They would swiftly pass a measure repealing the Affordable Care Act through the House and Senate, delay the date of enactment by a few years, and buy themselves time to replace the law with conservative, market-oriented measures of their own.

Yet with each passing day, more and more Republicans are blanching at the idea, worried about the political and practical wisdom of scrapping the health law without having a new one ready to go. The latest to cast doubt on the plan Tuesday was the most important Republican of them all: President-elect Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump said that while he wanted the Republican Congress to repeal Obamacare immediately, it should follow up with a replacement “quickly”—not the two, three, or even four years later that GOP leaders originally envisioned. “Long to me would be weeks,” he said. “It won’t be repeal and then two years later go in with another plan.”

As The Times noted, Trump may be setting an impossibly high bar for Republicans to meet. Individual lawmakers have been advancing proposals for an Obamacare replacement for years, but the party has never coalesced around a single plan, in large part because the details are incredibly complicated and require all kinds of politically risky decisions about cost, access to care and insurance, and taxes. As recently as last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan was committed only to passing legislation taking the place of the Affordable Care Act sometime in 2017, with the understanding that it would not actually take effect until after an orderly transition out of the current system.

By Tuesday morning, however, that timetable had shifted considerably. “It is our goal to bring this all together concurrently,” Ryan told reporters after a party meeting. He indicated that Republicans would try to pass as much of the replacement as possible through the budget process known as reconciliation, which allows the Senate to clear legislation dealing with taxes and spending through a simple majority vote rather than a filibuster-proof 60 votes. Yet experts on Senate procedure have said that while Republicans can scrap much of Obamacare using that process, most of the replacement would have to go through regular order, requiring 60 votes—and thus, some Democratic support.