Half of the members of my congregation in Los Angeles are Iranian Jews, most of whom fled from Ayatollah Khomeini in 1978, during and after the fall of the Shah. The revolution took their businesses, their independence, and, in more than one case, the lives of those whom they loved. This is a remarkable community, passionate and driven, which almost instantly achieved success in America both in business and in a range of professional fields. Iranian Jews have complicated feelings about the Muslim world. Many grew up with friends in Iran who were Muslim, retain such friendships here, and rightly insist that the people of Iran are sophisticated and largely pro-Western. Like other Iranians, they sometimes draw contrasts with Arab culture that flatter their own. Yet most of them fiercely opposed the Iran nuclear deal because they do not trust the regime, which is as duplicitous as it is dangerous. In the Middle East, naiveté is a cardinal sin. Strong supporters of Israel, they fear and are personally touched by the rise of Islamic radicalism. A widespread sentiment is that the Obama administration was feckless and weak in the face of resurgent terrorism. Many in the Iranian Jewish community supported Trump. At a large Iranian wedding I officiated this past Saturday night, I asked some of the attendees how they felt about the ban. A few expressed support, insisting that the inconsistencies will be smoothed away but the ban is a good idea. One or two said the U.S. cannot be naive about the world they themselves escaped.

But many more were troubled. Several knew Iranian Jews who were now barred from entry. One congregant pointed to a Muslim woman, a doctor, who was attending the wedding, and said that her family was now unable to join her. And then one older woman asked me—genuinely asking, as though I knew—what would have happened if the ban had been in effect in 1978? Iranian Jews are a refugee community. The older members speak Farsi, the younger are navigating two civilizations. The extent of their wealth and success and talent makes it seem that they have both feet planted in the gilded soil of Beverly Hills—Iranian Jews were instrumental in the founding of giant enterprises from Qualcomm to Tinder. But underneath is the unease of people who in an instant lost everything—their homes, their past, their businesses, their sense of security. Every crisis requires that we be informed by fear, but not controlled by panic. And so they know, as Jews have always known in their bones, that as one man put it to me—"we could always swim and we were looking for a pool." Images of the children stranded in boats from Syria are not reminiscent of their grandparents, but of their earlier selves. As fiercely as they fear the importation of the hatred they knew in Iran to the United States, the people I spoke with understood that an indiscriminate ban, a closing of the iron gate on the desperate and ambitious, the creative and hopeful, was a tragedy for the families and for the country they now claim as their own.