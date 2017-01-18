Yes, the hiring cycle in American factories is broken. But the president-elect’s solution could hasten the dawn of automation.

The manufacturing sector is vital to America’s self-image as a hardy, industrious nation, even though it employs less than 10 percent of the U.S. workforce. Perhaps that’s why it was so painful to watch the bottom fall out. When factory employment plummeted in the last decade, dropping by a third between 2000 and 2010, a cornerstone of the American economy was demoted to a mere cinderblock. Then came Donald Trump and his 35-percent tariff. The logic of president-elect’s plan, intoxicating in its simplicity, can be summed up on a good-sized cocktail napkin: I will punish anyone who moves American jobs overseas; therefore, America will lose no jobs. Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2016 Most economists agree China’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001 and the subsequent rush to offshore manufacturing hurt American factories; they quibble only over the extent of the damage. And doesn’t Trump’s strategy just make sense? His threat of retributive tariffs (and a pile of state tax rebates) appeared to convince furnace manufacturer Carrier to preserve more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana; the president-elect has since taken credit for keeping a Ford factory in Louisville (though that’s debatable) and for bringing 5,000 Sprint jobs back to America (also probably not true).

But here’s the rub: Outsourcing just isn’t the problem it used to be. Manufacturing layoffs are now the lowest they’ve been in more than a decade. Most factory workers are not in immediate danger of losing their jobs in the next year, and the industry labor force has settled at a steady (if disappointing) level of about 12 million positions. Instead, workers have a new worry: When they do get laid off, it’s harder for them to find another job in manufacturing, even compared to a decade ago. In 1980, around 15 percent of factory workers transitioned into a different industry after being unemployed, according to Census data. By 2016, that figure hit around 30 percent. “They’re not going to just keep production here and bite the bullet and lose money to make their workers better off. No business does that.” “They’re not recycling workers,” said William Spriggs, chief economist for the AFL-CIO and a former assistant secretary in the Department of Labor. “In a healthier market, where things were highly competitive, you would expect to have seen a lot more new hiring. That’s not what’s going on. I just think there’s a great dysfunction in manufacturing.” Employee churn—when workers leave one job for another, either by choice or because of a layoff—is usually a sign of an industry’s health, a signal that people can move to better companies with better wages. It’s supposedly how the market’s invisible hand re-allocates employees to more efficient firms. But the labor cycle of the American manufacturing sector has somehow sprung a leak, losing talent with every turn of the wheel.

That almost included Cindy Disbrow. In her 30 years working in Michigan, she’s welded automobile panels, prepared baby formula, and now leads a team that manufactures parts for Camaros. Whenever she left an old job, a new one was waiting. Things changed a few years ago, she said. Factories stopped hiring, or they only took temporary workers. “A lot of companies will only use you and get rid of you,” she said. “Everybody suffered.” Eventually, she found her current job, and got a welding certification with the help of a regional career placement center. But others haven’t been as fortunate. After the Great Recession, more than 1 million manufacturing workers never found employment in a factory again. What turned the virtuous cycle of churn into a downward spiral? It depends on which economist you ask. Spriggs blames the decline of unions and a new pickiness on the part of factory managers, who he says are less likely to look at their workers as trainable investments without the prodding of organized labor. Laid-off workers are viewed with suspicion; no one can vouch for them, he said. “We don’t have very good labor market information systems, and that works at the disadvantage of displaced manufacturing workers,” Spriggs said. “When you have a union and the company is hiring, you’re going to get a more diverse pool of people in manufacturing who can call upon their contacts and say, ‘I know somebody who can do this job.’ ”