On Wednesday, the president of the United States threatened Chicago with federal intervention if it fails to bring down its homicide numbers. Mangling recent homicide statistics, President Trump said he would “send in the Feds” if Chicago did not “fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on.” Latest from Politics Trump's Detail-Free First Pitch to Republicans Later, in an interview with ABC News’s David Muir, Trump elaborated on his threat. The nature of Trump’s contemplated intervention remains unclear, but the president offered a hypothesis for why Chicago is facing so much deadly violence. “Now if they want help, I would love to help them. I will send in what we have to send in. Maybe they're not gonna have to be so politically correct,” Trump told Muir. “Maybe they're being overly political correct. Maybe there's something going on. But you can't have those killings going on in Chicago. Chicago is like a war zone.” Chicago’s homicide rate is higher than that of other major cities at a time of relatively low rates of violent crime across the country, although it is not as high as it has been in the past. Trump is certainly not the first to compare Chicago to a “war zone,” but it’s an inapt metaphor––wars are won by overcoming the enemy through brutal and overwhelming force. Comparing Chicago to a “war zone” turns police into soldiers and its own residents into the enemy.

Trump’s diagnosis, that the city’s crime rate is the result of “political correctness,” is equally revealing. Trump often invokes the term when he believes problems could be solved if only those in charge were willing to apply sufficient violence and brutality as a solution. Trump invokes “political correctness” when discussing immigration, crime, the torture of terrorism suspects, or banning Muslims from entering the country. This is a consistent feature of an authoritarian mindset: The belief that there is no problem that cannot be solved by greater force or violence. The feds have already been to Chicago however, and what they found was not an excess of political correctness. On the contrary, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division found that Chicago police frequently racially profiled residents (even sometimes off-duty black cops), expressed bigoted views (including on social media), and used excessive force with little or no accountability. The report was sparked in part by video evidence of the police killing of Laquan McDonald, which the city attempted to hide and when released flatly contradicted the statements of police officers that McDonald was shot because he posed a threat. “CPD also has failed to hold officers accountable when they use force contrary to CPD policy or otherwise commit misconduct,” the report reads. “This failure to hold officers accountable results in some officers remaining with the Department when they should have been relieved of duty.” This may be among the last comprehensive investigations of police abuse for some time––Trump’s attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, has vowed to end them because they hurt police morale.