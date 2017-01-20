What the speech did not have is any of the elements that marked its predecessors. An awareness of institutional continuity and resulting burdens. An ambition to make a fresh presentation those in his own country and around the world who were not part of his original base. A demonstration that he himself has been changed by the consequences of his new role. A vision of hope and progress that extends beyond fealty to his own self.

The Trump team had said that his speech would have a “philosophical” tone. Perhaps in his eyes it did.

***

All right, enough set up. A few annotated passages:

Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world, thank you.

We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. [Final sentence of this graf is what we call a “future lies ahead” sentence. Usually it would set up a section beginning, “And the way we will determine it is XXXX”]

We will face challenges. We will confront hardships, but we will get the job done. [Next sentence gives us the requisite “peaceful transfer of power” meme, the one on which Kennedy and some others started the speech.] Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power. And we are grateful to President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. Thank you. [Through the rest of the speech it will become clear that Trump is implicitly blasting the records and even reputations of the other living ex-presidents sitting behind him: Carter, Clinton, GW Bush, and now Obama. His compliment to Obama might seem crabbed, in that it refers only to the transition. You could contrast that with Jimmy Carter’s beginning his speech with thanks to Gerald Ford for “healing the Nation” after the Watergate traumas, a line I pushed to get into that speech. And near the start of his first inaugural, Bill Clinton said about the man he had just defeated: “On behalf of our Nation, I salute my predecessor, President Bush, for his half-century of service to America. ” But other presidents have struck the “thanks for the transition!” note, including Reagan in talking about Jimmy Carter.]

Today's ceremony however, has very special meaning, because today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, and giving it back to you, the people. [I understand that this theme was intended by the Steve Bannon team as setting up the New Andrew Jackson note. In fact, it’s a very familiar theme for new presidents, most of whom arrive from outside D.C. I personally cranked out countless campaign speeches for Jimmy Carter on the theme of “government as good as its people” “when the people rule” theme. Ronald Reagan did this too; also Clinton and Obama. ]

For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital have reaped the rewards of government while people have borne the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth. [Next few paragraphs are essentially Trump’s stump speech cut-and-pasted in.]

Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. [Again, part of Trump’s magic is that while running as a billionaire, and introducing the richest-ever Cabinet and other finance-world appointees, he can still position himself for attacks on “the establishment.” I understand the Queens-vs-Manhattan aspect of this in Trump’s own life story. It’s just notable on the national scale.] Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs, and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.

That all changes starting right here and right now, because this moment is your moment. It belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America. This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country.

Because what truly matters is not what truly controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people. January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. [Again, this sounds like something Andrew Jackson might have said. But so have dozens of other politicians, from George Wallace and Huey Long to Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan to Jimmy Carter and Bernie Sanders.]

The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. [CF one of FDR’s great campaign-era speeches, The Forgotten Man.] Everyone is listening to you now. You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement, the likes of which the world has never seen before.

At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction, that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves. These are just and reasonable demands of righteous people and a righteous public. But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists.

Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted-out factories, scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation [many US cities have rusted-out factories and abandoned mines, but most of those were abandoned in the 1970s and 1980s — again, a debate for another time], an education system flush with cash but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of all knowledge.

And the crime and the gangs and the drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage [“American carnage” has a good chance of being the line that is remembered from this speech] stops right here and stops right now.

We are one nation [OK, there is a note of inclusion in the speech!], and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams, and their success will be our success. [For later discussion, the distancing that goes into use of “they,” which Trump often does especially when talking about black Americans. As in “what they hell do they have to lose?”] We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.

The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans. [More inclusion]

For many decades, we have enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military.

We have defended other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own [interesting that this is as close as he comes to the Build A Wall promise that was for many months the guaranteed largest applause line at his rallies], and spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America's infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay.

We've made other countries rich while the wealth, strength, and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuttered and left our shores with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world. [Worth contrasting this with Ronald Reagan’s indictment of economic stagnation in 1981. Reagan mainly blamed the problems on Americans themselves, mistakenly choosing higher taxes and government spending. Moreover, Reagan spoke after five years of soaring inflation, unprecedented energy shocks, and first-in-decades losses of manufacturing jobs, as Japan and Korea rose in competitiveness. Trump is talking after five years of steady improvement on most economic measures, notwithstanding the many people who are left out.]

But that is the past, and now we are looking only to the future. We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first. [The word “only,” delivered with emphasis, is one Trump added from the version of the release text that I saw. I needn’t belabor the way “America First” rings in 20th-century historical terms. I will say that for listeners anywhere beyond the U.S. borders, the added word “only” adds an edge that is quite different from the FDR->onward emphasis on U.S. international responsibilities.]

Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs.

Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. [I would have liked to have been sitting in some university economics department when Trump read this preceding sentence — or, the offices of any of America’s exporters, from Boeing through the Iowa corn farmers. I’m a very long-time skeptic of simplistic free-trade thinking. But usually the pro-protection case requires a little more set-up. ] I will fight for you with every breath in my body. And I will never, ever let you down.

America will start winning again, winning like never before. We will bring back our jobs. We will bring back our borders. We will bring back our wealth. And we will bring back our dreams. We will build new roads and highways and bridges and airports and tunnels and railways all across our wonderful nation. We will get our people off of welfare and back to work,rebuilding our country with American hands and American labor.

We will follow two simple rules: Buy American and hire American.

We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world, but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example. [No need to belabor the point at the moment, but if you’ve been in Europe, Asia, Latin America, or most non-Russian venues in recent months, you understand the particular way in which the U.S. example is “shining” now.] We will shine for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and reform the world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.

At the bedrock of our politics will be a total allegiance to the United States of America and through our loyalty to our country, we will rediscover our loyalty to each other. When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice. [This has not been 100% true through American history. For instance, the U.S. troops that fought so bravely in World War II had fully opened their hearts to patriotism; they also operated in segregated units. It took conscious efforts by leaders from Harry Truman onward to remove that form of prejudice from patriotism.] The Bible tells us how good and pleasant it is when God's people live together in unity. We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements honestly, but always pursue solidarity.

When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.

There should be no fear. [Fill in your own comment.] We are protected, and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement. And most importantly, we will be protected by God. [Forgive me, but my immediate response when hearing this was: Jesus Christ! As leader of a separation-of-church-and-state nation, you are expected to ask divine favor and hope that our acts conform to God’s will. You usually don’t put it quite this baldly. For reference, neither George Washington nor Abraham Lincoln even used the word “God” in their first inaugural addresses. And Washington ended his speech this way: “I shall take my present leave; but not without resorting once more to the benign parent of the human race, in humble supplication that since he has been pleased to favour the American people, with opportunities for deliberating in perfect tranquility, and dispositions for deciding with unparellelled unanimity on a form of Government, for the security of their Union, and the advancement of their happiness; so his divine blessing may be equally conspicuous in the enlarged views, the temperate consultations, and the wise measures on which the success of this Government must depend.”]

Finally, we must think big and dream even bigger. In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long it is striving. [Good line!] We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action [Point one: exactly the (mis-guided) criticism Trump made of John Lewis over this past weekend. Point two: this is a standard by which Trump himself will inevitably be measured soon], constantly complaining but never doing anything about it. The time for empty talk is over.

Now arrives the hour of action. [Good line too.] Do not allow anyone to tell you that it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again. We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space [let’s hope this is the prelude to actually investing in, rather than cutting back on, space programs], to free the Earth from the miseries of disease and harness the energies, industries, and technologies of tomorrow.

A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights, and heal our divisions. It's time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots. [This is as close as we get to a “mosaic of America” / e pluribus unum moment in the speech.] We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms. And we all salute the same great American flag.

And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look at the same night sky. They fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty creator. [If you’re a speech person, you’ll be thinking of Richard Nixon’s 1971 “lift of a driving dream” State of the Union speech about now.]

So to all Americans, in every city near and far, small and large, from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again.

Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage, goodness, and love will forever guide us along the way.

Together, we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again.

And yes, together, we will make America great again. [This is of course the way Trump’s standard campaign speeches always ended. I’m not aware of any precedent of using campaign rally slogans as the closing for the speech.]

Thank you. God bless you. And God bless America. [Before Ronald Reagan, presidential speeches virtually never ended with these words. Since Reagan, they virtually always end this way. You can look it up.]