Every December, The Atlantic looks back on the previous year—to highlight not just the big moments, but the progression of big ideas. Below, the first of three installments looks at the year in election coverage. The presidential race began in the spring of 2015 as a free-for-all between 17 Republicans and 6 Democratic candidates—and culminated in a months-long face-off between a billionaire businessman with no political experience and the first female nominee of a major party. On November 8, 2016, Republicans came away with majorities in both the House and the Senate, and Donald Trump was elected to serve as America’s 45th president. Here are a few of the best stories The Atlantic told along the way. The Primary Season Covering the Democrats: Ron Fournier explored “Hillary’s Challenge With Trust”—an issue he warned might well cost her in the general election, and Russell Berman followed along as Bernie Sanders fought to overtake the former first lady in his native New York. When Sanders’s path to victory began to narrow, Ronald Brownstein predicted that a Trump-Clinton race would accelerate the transformation of the country’s political parties. Clare Foran spoke with Sanders supporters who promised to go down fighting, a clear sign that Clinton still hadn’t united the Democratic Party around her. And Molly Ball explained that “This Is How a Revolution Ends,” its “optimism drained, it’s hope turned to bitterness.”