Donald Trump tweeted something controversial today. After Twitter controversies involving Boeing, terror attacks, and former President Bill Clinton, Trump has directed his attention towards the American nuclear arsenal. Thursday morning, Trump tweeted that “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.” The impetus behind the tweet is unknown, but Trump may have been responding to the concerns of Boeing and Lockheed Martin executives after a Wednesday meeting, or to a rather similarly-worded statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin early Thursday. The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

The idea and language in Trump’s tweet were hardly unprecedented, given his own history of statements on nuclear weapons, but concerns that a president or president-elect of the United States might spark an arms race or worse with Russia via Twitter are novel at least, and have real basis in his lack of an online filter. And his statements do go against the traditional public positions of recent American presidents on nuclear weapons that tend to display an eagerness to not use nukes, regardless of the policies actually being championed.

But does Trump’s tweet about nuclear weapons offer real cause for concern? I talked to Jeffrey Lewis, adjunct professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, about Trump’s tweets and nukes. The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity. Vann R. Newkirk II: What should people take from Trump's tweet today? Jeffrey Lewis: The first thing is it's really hard to draw firm conclusions from a tweet, which seems like an obvious thing to say, but presidential utterances have a kind of importance that is hard to square with the brevity of a tweet, so we're in a weird position. At some level it's pretty unremarkable. President Obama was fond of saying that as long as nuclear weapons exist, we'll maintain a safe, secure, and effective arsenal. The sentiment isn't really different than him saying we should make our nuclear weapons better until other people come to their senses. It's classically Trumpian in that he says what other people say, but finds a way to say it that's boastful and inflammatory. But the sentiment beneath it isn't radically different. Newkirk: So that rhetoric doesn't entail substantial changes from existing policy? Lewis: I don't think so. There's been a certain continuity in the way our nuclear policy has looked over the past 30 to 40 years, and there's a reason for that. There are all these structural factors that are a lot harder to overcome. It's easier to tweet a policy change; it's a lot harder to implement it. The Obama administration agreed to a pretty substantial modernization program, and the constraints on that modernization program are: Do we have enough money? Do we have enough capacity to execute it? Will the programs be delivered on time? Will they work? So Trump can tweet about making things better all he wants, but that doesn't actually deliver on those promises. So my suspicion is the tweet is basically cheerleading. It doesn't materially affect the outcome of the game.