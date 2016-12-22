Representative Mark Meadows, the group’s new chairman, is hoping an early push for deregulation will do the trick.

Life is about to get way more interesting—and potentially a lot more boring—for the House Freedom Caucus. After a couple of free-wheeling years as Congress’s bratty, bomb-lobbing obstructionists, the conservative diehards will soon face a topsy-turvy political landscape: unified Republican rule led by a president whose anti-establishment, blow-the-system-to-smithereens shtick makes the fractious legislators look positively staid. No question, a Trump administration holds rich promise for conservatives: rolling back Obamacare, beefing up borders, cutting taxes. But the new president is hardly an orthodox conservative and has also floated agenda items that seem tailor-made to perturb small-government, deficit-cutting types. (Exhibit A: a $1 trillion infrastructure plan—which we’ll come back to in a jiff.) More broadly, as of January 20, even the rowdiest conservative purists will be under pressure from constituents (and their president) to hunker down and actually get stuff done. “You can’t blame it on somebody else now,” chuckled Representative Tom Cole, an erstwhile critic of the Freedom Caucus. Latest from Politics Obama's Weak Defense of His Record on Drone Killings “This is a brand new world for most of our members,” added Cole, noting that scores of House Republicans were elected post-2008 specifically “to fight President Obama. Not now. Now they have to find a totally new purpose. It can’t be, ‘I’m just against what Obama opposes.’” No one grasps this altered reality better than Representative Mark Meadows, the newly elected chairman of the Freedom Caucus. “Certainly it’s easier to fight the president when it’s someone from the opposing party,” he allowed.

Likewise, slapping one’s own leadership for seeking consensus with Obama is a vastly different proposition than slapping them for accommodating a President Trump. As Meadows put it, “The fallout can potentially be, ‘Well, Mark, you can’t get along with establishment types and now you can’t get along with those fighting the establishment.’ And if that’s the case, it can have far-reaching implications back home.” Eager to play nice and score some early wins, conservatives have identified regulatory reform as a promising point of cooperation with the incoming president. (“I know there’s a group working on this inside Trump Tower,” said Cole, predicting it will be an area of “tremendous agreement” partywide. “It’s one of the things that unites instead of divides.”) As you might imagine, Trump’s talk of trashing two regulations for each new one adopted is music to many conservative ears. Looking to juice the process, just before Congress fled for the holiday break, Meadows’s office compiled a Christmas wish list for the incoming president, consisting of 228 rules and regulations the Freedom Caucus would like revoked ASAP. The list covers everything from trucking regulations to alternative-energy mandates to school lunch requirements. Two top targets Meadows points to: the Overtime Rule, which ups the number of Americans eligible for overtime pay, and the Fiduciary Rule, which expands the categories of financial professionals who are classified as “fiduciaries” and thus bound by stricter standards when advising clients.

Dislike for any particular rule aside, the overarching goal of the rollback is to shift regulatory authority away from federal agencies and back toward Congress, says Meadows. This, in turn, is part of an even broader push by conservatives to curb what they consider an out-of-control executive branch. (There are multiple bills to this end already in the works.) “For us, this is all about trying to establish balance between the legislative and executive branches,” explained Meadows. Conservatives, indeed, spent much of the Obama era railing against “executive overreach.” Changing their tune because Republicans now hold the White House would be “hypocritical,” said Meadows. “To stay true to conservative principles, we’ve got to fight for that whether it’s President Obama in the White House or President Trump.” Still, the congressman acknowledged the political challenges. “Any time you have one party in control of the White House, they’re wanting to keep as much power as they possibly can.” Then, of course, there’s the unpredictability of the president-elect. Trump came to power touting his Alpha Maleness and a fondness for authoritarian leaders. So while he may prove an enthusiastic de-regulator, it’s tough to know how he’ll respond to any broad-based effort to siphon power away from the branch of government he controls. “Any time you have one party in control of the White House, they’re wanting to keep as much power as they possibly can.” Meadows says he’s optimistic, noting that, in his discussions with Team Trump, the idea of reining in federal agencies has been “met with receptivity.” Admittedly, “most of those conversations were before November 8th,” he said. “But generally speaking, they’ve been real willing to look at making the executive branch have the appropriate authority and balance as it relates to Congress.” Now, wading into the weeds of regulatory policy—or, really, any policy—is hardly what the Freedom Caucus is known for. Meadows wants to change that. Recognizing the group’s need for a new m.o., he has big plans to shift its focus from ideological warfare to policy promotion.