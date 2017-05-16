The two leading candidates for speaker are courting conservatives, but neither is as ideologically pure as some House Republicans want.

This article is from the archive of our partner The two main candidates to replace John Boehner as House speaker are lobbying hard for the conservative vote, and both men have skeletons in their political closets. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jason Chaffetz are meeting Tuesday night with the most conservative groups in the House, including the House Freedom Caucus. But neither, on paper, has the resume to end simmering concerns among hard-liners that they lack representation in the highest ranks of the House, despite its rightward lurch in recent years. By the rankings of the American Conservative Union, McCarthy and Chaffetz have similar career records, with McCarthy achieving a lifetime score of nearly 89 percent and Chaffetz at around 92. But since Republicans regained the majority and their votes became more than just symbolic opposition to Democratic control, the gap has widened, with Chaffetz garnering an average score of 88.25 in the first four years of the Boehner era and McCarthy at 78.5.

For instance, last year Chaffetz voted for the Republican Study Committee budget plan, while McCarthy voted against it en route to House passage of then-Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan’s blueprint (which both voted for). But Chaffetz has also staked out positions and cast votes that run afoul of hard-liners, including his sponsorship of online-sales-tax legislation that a number of conservative groups oppose. McCarthy, according to his spokesman, opposes it too. Neither lawmaker is close to pure by the standards of Heritage Action, an influential conservative group. But Chaffetz comes much closer in their tally, garnering an 80 percent career average to McCarthy’s 53 percent. For comparison, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan has a lifetime score of 93 percent with the group. Chaffetz and McCarthy have split on topics, including 2014 votes on extending the debt ceiling, aid for workers displaced by global trade, and reauthorizing the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (which was tacked onto a broader bill about expanding African electricity access), with Chaffetz voting no on all. But votes don’t tell the whole story. Erick Erickson, editor in chief of the conservative website RedState, said on his radio show Tuesday that he’s not wild about either, noting that he’s “not a huge fan of the crop that we’ve got” but if forced to choose would pick McCarthy. He also noted that “I have got concerns with Jason Chaffetz that I don’t have with Kevin McCarthy.” He cited Chaffetz’s push to greatly restrict online gambling, the Internet-sales-tax bill, and other issues, though he stressed that he was not endorsing McCarthy (who he said seems like a “shallow guy”).