Floodlines

The story of an unnatural disaster.
Hosted by Vann R. Newkirk II.
Antediluvian
It all started long before a hurricane named Katrina.Read the Transcript
Come Sunday
In New Orleans, the disaster wasn’t the hurricane. The disaster was what happened after.Read the Transcript
Through the Looking Glass
A universe of rumor and misinformation plays out on television.Read the Transcript
The Bridge
Rumor becomes tragedy.Read the Transcript
Exodus
A hero arrives. But not the one everyone expected.Read the Transcript
Reckoning
How could the levees have failed?Read the Transcript
Destiny
People try to come home. But does home want them anymore?Read the Transcript
The Wake
Water, like history, repeats itself.Read the Transcript
Credits
Host
Vann R. Newkirk II
Executive Producer
Katherine Wells
Lead Producer
Alvin Melathe
Editorial Consultant
Katy Reckdahl
Producer
Kevin Townsend
Editor
Scott Stossel
Music
Christian Scott aTunde
Adjuah, Anthony Braxton
Sound Design, Mix,
& Additional Music
David Herman
Production Assistance
Emily Gottschalk-Marconi,
Kaila Philo, Myles Poydras
Fact-Checking
William Brennan
Art Direction
Paul Spella
Product Design
Ellie Budzinski
Animations
Erik WInkowski
Product & Engineering
Ana Carano, Melissa
DePuydt, Frankie
Dintino, Erica Irving,
Gerald Rich, John Thiel
Special Thanks
Eve Abrams, Roy Arrigo,
Earl Barthé Jr., Rachel
Breunlin, Douglas
Brinkley, Sarah Broom,
David Dennis Jr., Robert
Green, Ronnie Green, Pam
Jenkins, Ashley Jones,
Ronald Lewis, Yvonne
Loiselle, Travis Lux, John
McQuaid, Richard M.
Mizelle Jr., Diane
Newman, Garrett
Pittman, Robert Ricks,
Clint Smith, Leona Tate,
Eve Troeh, Eric Waters,
Kalamu ya Salaam,
WWNO, the Louisiana
Division/City Archives
at the New Orleans
Public Library
Archival Credits
WWL Radio, NPR’s All Things
Considered, Jacqueline Soohen, CSPAN,
ABC News, CBS News, BBC, CNN,
Associated Press, Fox News, NBC News
Image Credits
Photo of Vann R. Newkirk II: Emily Jan.
Part 2: Chris Graythen / Getty. Part 3:
Sorapong Chaipanya / EyeEm; James
Nielsen / AFP / Getty. Part 5: Robert
Sullivan / AFP; David Howells / Corbis /
Getty. Part 7: Bettmann / Getty. Part 8:
Ty Alexander / Getty.
