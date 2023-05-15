Podcasts

Introducing: How to Talk to People

Senior editor Julie Beck and producer Rebecca Rashid explore the barriers of community building—in hopes of revealing the rewards of showing up.

By Julie Beck and Rebecca Rashid
Two speech bubbles intersect in a Venn diagram. One is blue, one is yellow. The areas overlapping are half purple and half green.
On How to Talk to People we explore the barriers to relationship building and why—in a world of endless potential for connection—so many people still feel alone. From the the struggle to prioritize non-romantic relationships, to just feeling uncertain of what to talk about with strangers, host Julie Beck and producer Rebecca Rashid unravel the complexities of putting yourself out there—in hopes of revealing the rewards of showing up.