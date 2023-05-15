Introducing: How to Talk to People
Senior editor Julie Beck and producer Rebecca Rashid explore the barriers of community building—in hopes of revealing the rewards of showing up.
On How to Talk to People we explore the barriers to relationship building and why—in a world of endless potential for connection—so many people still feel alone. From the the struggle to prioritize non-romantic relationships, to just feeling uncertain of what to talk about with strangers, host Julie Beck and producer Rebecca Rashid unravel the complexities of putting yourself out there—in hopes of revealing the rewards of showing up.