The Experiment Podcast: Is There Justice in Felony Murder?

In April, The Experiment explored a widely criticized legal principle that disproportionately puts youth of color and women behind bars. But is it the only way to hold police accountable when they kill?

This week, The Experiment takes a look at the charge that sent Anissa Jordan to prison for a crime she didn’t even know had been committed. We consider how the felony-murder rule disproportionately punishes youth of color and women, and the debate over whether the same rule is key to holding police officers responsible in the killings of civilians.

This episode is part of The Atlantic’s project “The Cycle,” which is supported by a grant from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s Safety and Justice Challenge.

