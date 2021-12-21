When’s the Last Time You Felt Truly Happy?

Happiness, and the pursuit of it, is elemental to the experience of being human. On one hand, we need the right tools to make joy part of our daily routine, and on the other, joy requires a sort of inaction—the ability to simply absorb the moment.

In The Atlantic’s podcast series How to Build a Happy Life, our happiness correspondent Arthur Brooks talks with psychologists, physicians, mindfulness practitioners, and others to explore what happiness means, why it’s so often out of reach, and how to integrate life’s inevitable challenges into a deeper sense of joy. Brooks demystifies the pursuit of happiness to help us understand what happy living means in practice—and the connections between happiness and gratitude, faith, and love.

As we worked through Season 1 of How to Build a Happy Life, we also wanted insight on happiness from you, our listeners. We heard from people around the world who had an answer to this question: When is the last time you remember being truly happy?

To hear what people told us, make sure audio is on and click on the colored brushstrokes below.

Click here to listen to every full-length episode in this series. Or press the purple Play button to listen to each episode.

Atlantic podcast listeners have good taste (and sometimes even better critiques). Our editorial and research teams benefit from your feedback. What did you like about this experience? What might have made it better for you? Please email us at research@theatlantic.com. Thank you—really.