The Experiment Podcast: How ‘Passing’ Upends a Problematic Hollywood History

Hollywood has a long, problematic history with movies about racial passing. But actor-writer-director Rebecca Hall is trying to tell a new kind of passing story.

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Hollywood has a long history of “passing movies”—films in which Black characters pass for white—usually starring white actors. Even as these films have attempted to depict the devastating effect of racism in America, they have trafficked in tired tropes about Blackness. But a new movie from actor-writer-director Rebecca Hall takes the problematic conventions of this uniquely American genre and turns them on their head. Hall tells the story of how her movie came to life, and how making the film helped her grapple with her own family’s secrets around race and identity.

A transcript of this episode will soon be made available. Please check back.

Further reading: “Netflix’s ‘Passing’ Is an Unusually Gentle Movie About a Brutal Subject”

Apply for The Experiment’s spring internship. Applications will be accepted through November 19, 2021.

Be part of The Experiment. Use the hashtag #TheExperimentPodcast, or write to us at theexperiment@theatlantic.com.

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte and Peter Bresnan with help from Alina Kulman. Editing by Emily Botein, Julia Longoria, and Jenny Lawton. Special thanks to B.A. Parker. Fact-check by Will Gordon. Sound design by David Herman with additional engineering by Joe Plourde. Transcription by Caleb Codding.