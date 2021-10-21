The Experiment Podcast: Justice, Interrupted

The highest court in America isn’t safe from mansplaining. A new set of rules for oral argument may change things.

Last week, Justice Sonia Sotomayor announced that the Supreme Court had broken with tradition and changed its rules for oral argument. This came after a study revealed that women are disproportionately interrupted by men in the highest court in America. This week, we’re re-airing a More Perfect episode about the Northwestern University research that inspired the Court’s changes.

This story originally aired on More Perfect, a Radiolab spin-off about the Supreme Court.

