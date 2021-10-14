The Experiment Podcast: Who Would Jesus Mock?

The Atlantic’s Emma Green sits down with the editor in chief of the Christian satire site The Babylon Bee to talk about mockery and the line between making fun and doing harm.

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The satire site The Babylon Bee, a conservative Christian answer to The Onion, stirred controversy when some readers mistook its headlines for misinformation. In this episode, The Atlantic’s religion reporter Emma Green sits down with The Bee’s editor in chief, Kyle Mann, to talk about where he draws the line between making a joke and doing harm, and to understand what humor can reveal about American politics.

Further reading: “Who Would Jesus Mock?”

A transcript of this episode will soon be made available. Please check back.

Be part of The Experiment. Use the hashtag #TheExperimentPodcast, or write to us at theexperiment@theatlantic.com.

This episode was produced by Gabrielle Berbey and Julia Longoria, with editing by Emily Botein and Katherine Wells. Fact-check by Michelle Ciarrocca. Sound design by David Herman, with additional engineering by Joe Plourde. Transcription by Caleb Codding.