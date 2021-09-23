The Experiment Podcast: The Original Anti-Vaxxer

Where does our bodily autonomy end and our duty to others begin? In March, The Experiment considered one answer, which lies in the story of a 1905 Supreme Court case about government-mandated vaccines.

This week, President Joe Biden rolled out a large-scale federal mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for two-thirds of the American workforce, impacting more than 100 million people across the public and private sectors. Some lawmakers have already called the mandate unconstitutional, and Arizona is the first state to sue to block it. This week on The Experiment: As the struggle between individual liberty and public safety rages, we revisit the story of the first Supreme Court battle over vaccines, waged more than 100 years ago.

This episode of The Experiment originally ran on March 25, 2021.

