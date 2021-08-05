The Experiment Podcast: Why Can’t We Just Forget the Alamo?

How did a history book set off a fierce battle over Texas’s founding legend? The Texan writer Bryan Burrough set out to debunk his state’s myth of the Alamo, only to find himself clashing with other Texans still trying to protect it.

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The epic, oft-told origin story of Texas centers on the Lone Star State’s most infamous battle: the Battle of the Alamo, where American heroes such as Davy Crockett fought to the death against the Mexican army to secure Texas’s independence. The only problem, according to the writer and journalist Bryan Burrough, is that this founding legend isn’t all true. In June, Burrough and two other Texan writers set out to debunk the myth of the Alamo, only to find themselves in an unexpected battle with Texans still trying to protect their state’s revered origin story.

“The Anglo power structure here, which still dominates politics and the media,” Burrough says, “can clearly see that if the myth melts away, other things could begin to melt away as well.”

This week on The Experiment: how a history book ignited a ferocious debate over Texas’s founding legend, and how this battle climbed the ranks all the way up to the Texas GOP.

This episode’s guests include Bryan Burrough, a co-author of Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth.

A transcript of this episode will soon be made available. Please check back.