Listen: America Has a Drinking Problem

Alcohol has been humanity’s social lubricant since 10,000 B.C., but its use as a coping mechanism is distinctly American.

From the Pilgrims’ arrival at Plymouth Rock to the rise of the pandemic “quarantini,” alcohol has been a foundation of American society and culture. The Atlantic's Kate Julian explores how this tool for cohesion and cooperation eventually became a means of coping, and what history can teach us about improving our drinking habits.

This conversation originally ran on the podcast Today, Explained, hosted by Sean Rameswaram.

