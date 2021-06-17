Podcast: Life, Liberty, and Drugs

Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

The Columbia professor Carl Hart spent his career studying the effects of drugs, and uses heroin himself. In his book Drug Use for Grown-Ups, he argues that not only can drug use be safer, but that it’s our right.

This week on The Experiment: how villainizing drug use interferes with our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

