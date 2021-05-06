Podcast: The Surprisingly Complex History Behind 90 Day Fiancé

Hunte: Yes.
Longoria: I—I did not realize that. [Hunte laughs.] Like, I guess I’ve always … The thing I don’t like about reality shows is that, like, they’re sort of contrived. It’s like, “Oh, 90 days to fall in love.” And it’s like, “That’s not the way the world works.” But, in this case, it is. [Both laugh.] It literally is how the world works. Like, the U.S. government came up with this premise.
Hunte: Yes! Yes. And, Julia, because you haven’t been watching reality TV, you’ve been missing a very important lesson about U.S. immigration policy. [Both laugh.] And I think this show is also, like, a really good textbook example of Americans’ relationship with the world, and how the world sees Americans.
(Tonal shift: The music loops over the same few notes, hovering.)
Longoria: This week, correspondent Tracie Hunte, our resident reality-TV expert, watches one of the biggest shows on television and tells the story of how love got written into U.S. immigration law.
I’m Julia Longoria. This is The Experiment.
(The notes hover for a moment more before cutting out.)
Hunte: Okay. So, new couple. This is Big Ed.
Big Ed: I’m Ed. I’m 54 years old. People know me as “Big Ed.”
(Fast-paced plucky guitar music plays.)
Big Ed: I’m from San Diego, California. [A camera shutter clicks.] And I am a professional photographer.
Hunte: Big Ed, American white man in his 50s. He actually gave himself the name “Big Ed.”
Big Ed: It’s funny because I’m not tall. I am actually 4’11.
Hunte: And then there’s Rose, who is much younger. She’s 23.
(Whimsical, reality-TV-show-style music plays, ostensibly to play up the comedy of the circumstances.)
Rose Vega: My name is Rose, and I am 23 years old. I’m live in Caloocan City, Philippines.
Hunte: They met on Facebook, and they’ve had their relationship just on Facebook, and, like, texting and calling. And he’s traveling to the Philippines to meet her and her family—and hopefully fall ever more deeply in love with her, and ask her to marry him.
Longoria: Yeah, okay. (Laughs.)
Big Ed: I spent the night at Rose’s home.
Hunte: And in this scene, Big Ed is waking up after spending the night in Rose’s house.
Big Ed: And this was one of the worst nights of my life. I’m completely drained. I haven’t slept. The mattress that I slept in was soaking wet. This was the first night I’ve ever spent without access to air-conditioning. And I hated it. And I feel broken.
(Music fades out.)
Longoria: (As Hunte giggles.) This is just so, so deeply uncomfortable to watch.
Hunte: So, like, a lot of this show is cringe. I should just say.
Longoria: Yeah. So walk me through what’s happening here.
Hunte: So, throughout the time that he’s in the Philippines, there’s, like, a scene where he’s asking her to shave her legs, because he doesn’t find her feminine enough for him. Or he makes a comment about her breath and gives her toothpaste and a toothbrush, but then it comes out that she actually has had an ulcer for many years, and that’s what’s causing her breath, and she’s actually self-conscious about it, and she brushes her teeth all the time. But, on top of all that, Ed travels to the Philippines from San Diego—something like six, seven thousand miles. And he goes because he’s gonna rescue Rose from this situation, this poverty that she’s in. And he’s already been doing that. He’s been, like, sending money to her and her family to help them out. But, from the second that he’s in the Philippines, he’s so completely helpless, and she’s the one that ends up having to rescue him this entire trip.