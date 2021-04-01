Listen: The ‘Rock Doc’ Who Prescribed 1.4 Million Pain Pills

Naylor: They just immediately hit it off. And I was like, My mind is blown. He did know exactly what to talk to him about to make him feel at ease, and he impressed that grumpy old man so much that that was his primary-care doctor and the only doctor he would see. From that day on, he saw him for everything.

Khazan: When Jeff’s indictment became public, LeAnn—like many of his former patients—was suspicious at first.

Naylor: I felt like he was being treated unfairly—that maybe he had even been set up.

Khazan: But she did remember this one hint she’d had that something might be wrong in Jeff’s office. It was a story her daughter told her about a time she got sick.

Naylor: I said, “Go see Jeff.” And she said, “I’d rather not.” And I said, “Why?” And she said, “Because if I go see him, he’ll start texting me and calling me.” And I said, “And … wanting to go out with you?” And she said, “Yeah.” That’s the thing. She said, “He latches on to young single mothers, and he rushes in and wants to”—quote-unquote—“save them.”

Apparently she felt strongly enough about it that he wouldn’t leave her alone if she went to see him.

And I’m like, “Oh.” [A beat.] But I was willing to overlook all that, you know? So he’s a little out there. That’s okay. That’s okay. I don’t like him asking out my daughter … But even then, I still went to him, and my ex-husband still went to him.

The allegations, when they started coming, though, really started coming fast. And even then, I didn’t want to hear it.

Khazan: Looking at all the allegations, I mean, it’s overprescribing—overprescribing to someone whose pill bottles had his name on them … and who died of a drug overdose.

Naylor: (A sharp inhale.) I didn’t know that.

Khazan: Does that change how you feel about him?

Naylor: (A long beat and a breath.) Yeah, that’s pretty—that’s very distressing. That’s very distressing … Yeah, I’m shocked, you know? … I’m very shocked. I don’t … I don’t even know what to say.

(Ringing leads into a soft, humming organ song.)

Khazan: Do you feel like Jeff has done more harm than good?

Naylor: That’s a really hard question for me to answer, because I believe—our whole family believes—that he saved my husband’s life. So, no, I can’t say that. Even now, I can’t say that.

Khazan: I was wondering if your ex-husband still supports Jeff or thinks he was a good medical provider.

Naylor: Yes, he does. Yes. I talked to him a couple of weeks ago. I told him about this podcast—explained to him what a podcast was. [Laughs.] And he said, “You be sure and tell them that Jeff is the best doctor I’ve ever seen.” He said, “Promise me you will tell them that.” I said, “I promise I will.” I said, “I will tell them that.”

(The music plays up for a long moment, then fades out under the narration.)

Khazan: In one sense, I understand some of Jeff’s patients’ defensiveness toward him. It’s hard to hear or believe that the only provider who’d ever been kind to you—who made you comfortable—had been accused of abusing other patients.