A Witness to the State’s Power to Kill

Although Nur had originally volunteered only to be a spiritual adviser in the days leading up to the execution, Hall, through his lawyer, asked Nur to be present at his death. “And I said, ‘I don't want to do that. I really don't want to be there, but if he wants me to be there, I am going to be there. That's the least I can do.’”

Nur spoke with The Experiment, a podcast from The Atlantic and WNYC Studios, about being the last person to speak with Hall, and the trauma of the death penalty.

Here’s a sample of our conversation, edited for length and clarity.

Alvin Melathe: When you had gotten the email, originally, and read it, what was your feeling? Was your feeling Someone else is going to do this?

Yusuf Ahmed Nur: I was thinking that somebody would do it, but deep down, I knew that, in general, things that are unpleasant, it usually falls on me. So I decided to do it the moment I realized that nobody else was going to do it.

Melathe: Why not just let the email go?

Nur: You know, you have a fellow human being who is on death row, and they are going to kill him. And so it was—it was … I didn’t really think about it. It’s just like, This guy needs help, and he’s seeking somebody to talk to, and that’s the least you can do. It entails some sacrifice, but compared to what he’s going through, what I’m going to do is a piece of cake.

Melathe: So you decided to meet Orlando, drove about an hour to Terre Haute, and then what happened?

Nur: And I was accompanied by this prison official, who took me through multiple heavy metal doors, through an elevator, and finally to the visitation room, where I was on one side of the room, and he’s on the other side of the room, and we’re separated by a glass wall.

Melathe: So what do you first say to Orlando?

Nur: Well, you know, greeting—Muslim greetings—“Peace be with you,” in Arabic. That was our first exchange. The allocated time is from nine ’til three. And I spent those six hours with him that first time. But one thing that I wanted to know was—whatever he did—that he was contrite, that he was sorry, that he was regretful, and so it’s one of the first things that we talked about. And it was very clear to me that he regretted what he did, or the role he played in the killing of that young woman. Whether he was guilty or not, I decided that that part was not my job. That was not my role.

Right away, I could see that he was already, you know, reconciled to his fate. He was not nervous. He was ready. Part of Islamic teaching is that everybody’s going to die. It’s not about how you die. It’s everybody has a time and a day and an hour where they die and you just accept it. And so he was reconciled, despite the fact that he didn’t believe that he should die.

