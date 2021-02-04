Listen and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

When Mike Belderrain hunted down the biggest elk of his life, he didn’t know he’d stumbled into a “zone of death,” the remote home of a legal glitch that could short-circuit the Constitution—a place where, technically, you could get away with murder.

At a time when we’re surrounded by preventable deaths, we document one journey to avert disaster.

Mike Belderrain is a hunter and former outfitter in Montana.

C. J. Box is the author of more than 20 novels, including Free Fire, a thriller set in Yellowstone National Park.

Brian Kalt teaches law at Michigan State University. He wrote a 2005 research paper titled “The Perfect Crime.”

Ed Yong is a staff writer for The Atlantic.

