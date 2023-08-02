Views of the Sturgeon Supermoon

Last night, sky watchers around the world were treated to views of the so-called sturgeon supermoon. According to NASA, via the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, August’s full moon is called the sturgeon moon because Algonquin tribes knew that large fish were more easily caught at this time of year. It is also one of the largest full moons of 2023, when the moon appears about 10 percent larger than average as it approaches its closest point in orbit—the next supermoon of this year takes place on August 31. Though the moon might appear larger and brighter, the size difference is actually so small that a casual observer would probably never notice. Nevertheless, photographers across the globe captured the event: Here are 14 of the most super images of this year’s sturgeon supermoon.

