Photos of the Week: Spider Boots, Jacuzzi Bear, Inflatable Gibbon

Widespread flooding in China, a horse cart race in India, drone training in Ukraine, a wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve, a water polo match in Japan, a trampoline championship in England, a flooded St Mark’s Square in Venice, an air show in Ireland, and much more

  • Borja Suarez / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 2, 2023
    • 14 Photos

    Views of the Sturgeon Supermoon

    Images of one this year’s closest full moons, seen from locations around the world

  • Matthew Williams-Ellis / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 31, 2023
    • 23 Photos

    Photos: London’s Urban Foxes

    Recent images of foxes playing, scavenging, sleeping, and scampering around London

  • Adam Pretty / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 28, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Feathered Gorilla, Breaching Whale, Alphorn Festival

    The Fencing World Championships in Italy, a bomb-damaged cathedral in Ukraine, a performance at the Lollapalooza Paris Festival, the Women's World Cup in Australia, and much more

  • Spyros Bakalis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 27, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    Devastating Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes

    Images of the fires burning across Rhodes, and those battling the blazes

