Photos of the Week: Foam Party, Pet Dryer, Hummingbird Care

Mountain bike racing in Scotland, flooding in northern Europe, missile strikes in Ukraine, wildfire damage in Hawaii, a rescued wallaby in Australia, a dog surfing championship in California, a rubber duck derby in Chicago, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Matthew Thayer / The Maui News / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 10, 2023
    • 15 Photos

    Photos: Deadly Wildfires Sweep Across Maui

    Early images from the disaster in Lahaina, Hawaii

  • Efrem Lukatsky / AP
    • In Focus
    • August 8, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    18 Months of War in Ukraine

    Images from recent weeks, showing a region reshaped by a year and a half of war

  • David Swanson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • August 4, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Spider Boots, Jacuzzi Bear, Inflatable Gibbon

    Widespread flooding in China, a wildfire in the Mojave National Preserve, a water polo match in Japan, a trampoline championship in England, and much more

  • Borja Suarez / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • August 2, 2023
    • 14 Photos

    Views of the Sturgeon Supermoon

    Images of one this year’s closest full moons, seen from locations around the world

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. Aristotle’s 10 Rules for a Good Life
  2. Welcome to the Age of ‘Foomscrolling’
  3. The Ones We Sent Away
  4. The Anti-California
  5. Hawaii Is a Warning
  6. I Was Wrong About Trigger Warnings
  7. The Owls Are Not What They Seem
  8. My Mom Will Email Me After She Dies
  9. Never Tweet
  10. We’re in an Age of Fire
Back to Top