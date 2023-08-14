Lahaina, After the Fire

Residents of Lahaina, Hawaii, were recently allowed to return to their homes to recover what they could after wildfires burned across western Maui last week, killing at least 96 people. The historic town was overtaken by a swift-moving wildfire, which destroyed almost all of its buildings. More than 1,000 people remain missing as teams continue to search house to house and fire crews work to contain the last of the fires. Gathered below, images of the early recovery work, and the community of volunteers who are mobilizing to help those in need.