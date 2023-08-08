18 Months of War in Ukraine

Ukraine will soon mark the passing of 18 months since Russian forces launched their invasion in February of 2022. In recent weeks, the frontline battlefields in eastern and southern Ukraine remain punishing arenas of trench warfare, drone attacks, and artillery battles. Heavily mined and fortified Russian positions are slowing Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive. Russia’s military continues to launch missiles into all parts of Ukraine, attacking infrastructure and other targets, while Western countries continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition, equipment, and training. Gathered below are images from recent weeks, showing a region reshaped by a year and a half of war.