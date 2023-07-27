Devastating Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes

The island of Rhodes, in southeastern Greece, is one of many places across Europe to recently suffer a series of intense heat waves that has left the landscape tinder-dry. For more than a week, wildfires have raged across the island at the peak of its tourism season, forcing tens of thousands of people to seek shelter or board evacuation flights. Gathered here, images of the fires in Rhodes, and those battling the blazes—just a handful of the dozens of wildfires currently burning across North Africa and Southern Europe.