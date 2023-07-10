The Running of the Bulls 2023

Pamplona’s annual nine-day Fiesta de San Fermín began in Spain last week. The festival, including the famous running of the bulls, attracts thousands of visitors to Pamplona every year. The festival kicks off with massive crowds awaiting the chupinazo in Pamplona’s town square, followed by a carnival, fireworks, the running of the bulls, and many bullfights. Gathered below, images from some of the first runs this year.