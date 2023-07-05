A Look Into the Wondrous Lives of Sharks

Each year, summertime in the northern hemisphere brings a renewed interest in shark encounters, as people flock to nearby beaches. Shark attacks on humans remain rare, despite the attention given to several recent incidents. The Florida Museum’s International Shark Attack File reports that there were 57 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in 2022, and that long-term trends actually show a decreasing number of annual fatalities. Gathered below are recent images of humans observing and interacting with sharks around the world.