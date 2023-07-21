Photos: Remembering Tony Bennett

The legendary vocalist Tony Bennett passed away on Friday, at his home in New York City, at the age of 96. Bennett gained fame in the 1950s as a crooner and turned that into a decades-long career as a beloved performer, re-introducing a wide catalog of traditional standards to several generations. Bennett was well known as a collaborator, sharing stages and studios with countless musical legends. Gathered below are a handful of images of some of those duets and group performances over the years.

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Matias Delacroix / AP
    • In Focus
    • 12:30 AM ET
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Festival, Death Valley, Jumping Devil

    Mountainside art in Switzerland, multiple wildfires in Europe and North America, a moon-bound rocket launch in India, a high-wheel bicycle race in Maryland, and much more

  • Clive Rose / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 19, 2023
    • 27 Photos

    Scenes From the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

    Photos from several swimming and diving events in Fukuoka, Japan

  • Valerie Gache / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 18, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    Photos: Wildfires Rage Outside Athens, Greece

    Thousands of people have been forced to flee settlements and seaside resorts as fire crews fight multiple blazes roaring across dry hillsides.

  • Kristinn Magnusson / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 14, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Fire Bull, Lava Flow, Ice Cave

    A shark-monitoring drone at a New York beach, a raging wildfire in Canada, a fossilized plesiosaur in New York City, historic flooding in Vermont, and much more

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. The Real Mystery of Bud Light
  2. Climate Collapse Could Happen Fast
  3. I Watched Russian Television for Five Days Straight
  4. Biden Declares War on the Cult of Efficiency
  5. What Happened When Oregon Decriminalized Hard Drugs
  6. People Just Want to Lose Weight
  7. The GOP’s Lurch Toward Extremism Comes for the Border
  8. How Much Should You Really Spend on a House?
  9. Colson Whitehead Loses the Plot
  10. The Surprising Key to Understanding the Barbie Film
Back to Top