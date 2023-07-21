Photos: Remembering Tony Bennett

The legendary vocalist Tony Bennett passed away on Friday, at his home in New York City, at the age of 96. Bennett gained fame in the 1950s as a crooner and turned that into a decades-long career as a beloved performer, re-introducing a wide catalog of traditional standards to several generations. Bennett was well known as a collaborator, sharing stages and studios with countless musical legends. Gathered below are a handful of images of some of those duets and group performances over the years.