Photos of the Week: Water Festival, Death Valley, Jumping Devil

Mountainside art in Switzerland, a derailed freight train in Pennsylvania, multiple wildfires in Europe and North America, a moon-bound rocket launch in India, Russian missile attacks in Ukraine, a music and tattoo festival in Ohio, a high-wheel bicycle race in Maryland, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Clive Rose / Getty
    • July 19, 2023
    • 27 Photos

    Scenes From the 2023 World Aquatics Championships

    Photos from several swimming and diving events in Fukuoka, Japan

  • Valerie Gache / AFP / Getty
    • July 18, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    Photos: Wildfires Rage Outside Athens, Greece

    Thousands of people have been forced to flee settlements and seaside resorts as fire crews fight multiple blazes roaring across dry hillsides.

  • Kristinn Magnusson / AFP / Getty
    • July 14, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Fire Bull, Lava Flow, Ice Cave

    A shark-monitoring drone at a New York beach, a raging wildfire in Canada, a fossilized plesiosaur in New York City, historic flooding in Vermont, and much more

  • ESA / Webb; NASA / CSA; A. Martel
    • July 12, 2023
    • 16 Photos

    A Year of Amazing Images From the James Webb Space Telescope

    A collection of recent out-of-this-world images of our universe

