Photos of the Week: Royal Busts, Flying Scotsman, Loo Garden

A tightrope walker above Barcelona, outdoor concerts in France and South Korea, anti-drone gun practice in Ukraine, a summer swim in Massachusetts, an early stage of the Tour de France in Spain, a giant illuminated sphere in Las Vegas, a fire-breathing dragon-horse puppet in China, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

  • Jeff Rotman / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 5, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    A Look Into the Wondrous Lives of Sharks

    Recent images of humans observing and interacting with sharks around the world

  • Ahn Young-joon / AP
    • In Focus
    • July 3, 2023
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: Keeping Cool During Heat Waves

    Recent images of people and animals doing what they can to beat the heat

  • Wilfredo Lee / AP
    • In Focus
    • June 30, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Polka Dots, Robotic Arms, Virtual Taekwondo

    Artistic swimming in El Salvador, smoke-filled skies over Chicago, an Eid al-Adha festival in India, a military rebellion in Russia, angry protests in France, and much more

  • Glenn Nelson / 2023 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • June 28, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    Selections From the Audubon Photography Awards Top 100

    A collection of some of this year’s honored images of North American birds and birdlife

