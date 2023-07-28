Photos of the Week: Feathered Gorilla, Breaching Whale, Alphorn Festival

The Fencing World Championships in Italy, a rain delay at Boston’s Fenway Park, a bomb-damaged cathedral in Ukraine, wildfires burning across Greece, a performance at the Lollapalooza Paris Festival, the Women’s World Cup in Australia, preparations for a typhoon in China, and much more

Most Recent

  • Spyros Bakalis / AFP / Getty
    • In Focus
    • July 27, 2023
    • 20 Photos

    Devastating Wildfires on the Greek Island of Rhodes

    Images of the fires burning across Rhodes, and those battling the blazes

  • Corinna Kern / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 25, 2023
    • 18 Photos

    Israelis Protest Against Law to Limit Supreme Court Powers

    Images from recent protests against plans to reduce judicial oversight of the government, in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

  • Mike Blake / Reuters
    • In Focus
    • July 21, 2023
    • 22 Photos

    Photos: Remembering Tony Bennett

    A handful of images of some of Bennett’s duets and group performances over the years

  • Matias Delacroix / AP
    • In Focus
    • July 21, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Water Festival, Death Valley, Jumping Devil

    Mountainside art in Switzerland, multiple wildfires in Europe and North America, a moon-bound rocket launch in India, a high-wheel bicycle race in Maryland, and much more

