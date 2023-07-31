London’s urban fox population has been growing and becoming more visible since the early 20th century. Foxes are well adapted to city and suburban life, and their numbers appear to have stabilized at about 10,000 foxes living in the gardens, parks, and alleyways of London alone. Collected below are recent images of some of these foxes playing, scavenging, sleeping, and scampering around London.
Photos: London’s Urban Foxes
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.