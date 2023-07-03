Over the past month, record-setting high temperatures have been recorded in several places across the northern hemisphere. Dangerous heat waves in Europe, Asia, and North America have driven people to nearby beaches, lakes, and water parks to find relief. Collected below, recent images show people and animals doing what they can to beat the heat.
Photos: Keeping Cool During Heat Waves
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.