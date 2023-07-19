Nearly 2,400 athletes from 195 nations have gathered in Fukuoka, Japan, to compete in 75 events across six disciplines in the 20th World Aquatics Championships. The competition runs until July 30. Gathered below are images of the events so far, including diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open-water racing, and more.
Scenes From the 2023 World Aquatics Championships
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.