A Year of Amazing Images From the James Webb Space Telescope

Today marks the first anniversary of the release of images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). JWST was launched in December of 2021, and now orbits around a point in space about 1 million miles from Earth. In the year since its debut, the new telescope has delivered a tremendous amount of data, fueling many new discoveries, and revealing some spectacular new views of the universe around us. Collected below, a handful of images from JWST’s first year in space.