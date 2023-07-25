Israelis Protest Against Law to Limit Supreme Court Powers

For months now, thousands of Israelis have been marching and protesting in the streets. Demonstrators oppose plans to reduce the Supreme Court’s control over the government, pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition. On Monday, Israeli lawmakers approved a key portion of the plan by a vote of 64–0. Opposition lawmakers walked out in protest, and demonstrators remained in the streets. Gathered here are images from some of the recent protests in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.