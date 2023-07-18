Photos: Wildfires Rage Outside Athens, Greece

The effects of a recent heat wave, accompanied by strong and erratic winds, have fueled a series of wildfires in the countryside near Athens, Greece. Thousands of people have been forced to flee settlements and seaside resorts as fire crews fight multiple blazes roaring across dry hillsides. Greece’s National Meteorological Service has warned of continued high temperatures and fire risk throughout the week.

