Winners of the 2023 BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition

Entrants in this year’s contest—now in its tenth year—were invited to submit images showcasing life on Earth, and illustrating some of the many threats that our planet faces. These images originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and regeneration and the official media sponsor for the California Academy of Sciences’ BigPicture Natural World Photography Competition. The organizers were once again kind enough to share some of the winners and finalists here. The captions were written by the bioGraphic editorial staff and edited for style.