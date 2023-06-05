The Savannah Bananas Take Banana Ball on Tour

Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, is home to a unique exhibition baseball team called the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas were formed in 2016 and soon developed their own variation on standard baseball rules, calling it “Banana Ball,” with an eye toward making the game more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. Games include dance routines, trick catches, costumed players, fan-participation events, and much more. The Savannah Bananas are currently in the middle of their first Banana World Tour, bringing the Banana Ball experience to fans in dozens of cities.