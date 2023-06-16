Photos of the Week: Tomato Fight, Kazoo Ensemble, Office Moose

Flooding in Ukraine's war zone, an art festival in Switzerland, wildfires in Quebec, a surfing competition in the Canary Islands, a Pride parade in Brazil, a rock festival in Denmark, a yachting regatta in England, and much more

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

