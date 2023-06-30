Artistic swimming in El Salvador, smoke-filled skies over Chicago, a fashion show in Versailles, an Eid al-Adha festival in India, a military rebellion in Russia, angry protests in France, a collapsed rail bridge in Montana, a Pride festival in the Philippines, and much more
Photos of the Week: Polka Dots, Robotic Arms, Virtual Taekwondo
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
