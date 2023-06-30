Photos of the Week: Polka Dots, Robotic Arms, Virtual Taekwondo

Artistic swimming in El Salvador, smoke-filled skies over Chicago, a fashion show in Versailles, an Eid al-Adha festival in India, a military rebellion in Russia, angry protests in France, a collapsed rail bridge in Montana, a Pride festival in the Philippines, and much more

Read more
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Most Recent

  • Glenn Nelson / 2023 Audubon Photography Awards
    • In Focus
    • June 28, 2023
    • 25 Photos

    Selections From the Audubon Photography Awards Top 100

    A collection of some of this year’s honored images of North American birds and birdlife

  • Leon Neal / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 26, 2023
    • 28 Photos

    Scenes From Glastonbury 2023

    Images of some of the performers and concertgoers at this year’s Glastonbury music festival

  • Scott Garfitt / Invision / AP
    • In Focus
    • June 23, 2023
    • 35 Photos

    Photos of the Week: Mormon Crickets, Dragon Boats, Floating Concert

    Alpaca feeding in Japan, tornado damage in Mississippi, a heat wave in Texas, solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, platform diving in Paris, and much more

  • Christoph Soeder / Picture Alliance / Getty
    • In Focus
    • June 22, 2023
    • 30 Photos

    Scenes From the 2023 Special Olympics World Games

    Images from the many competitions taking place at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games, in Berlin

Most Popular on The Atlantic

  1. America’s Most Popular Drug Has a Puzzling Side Effect. We Finally Know Why.
  2. Scientists Found Ripples in Space and Time. And You Have to Buy Groceries.
  3. Russia Has Reached a Dead End
  4. The Comic Strip That Explains the Evolution of American Parenting
  5. ‘Race Neutral’ Is the New ‘Separate but Equal’
  6. The Power of a Failed Revolt
  7. Goodbye, Ozempic
  8. The End of Optimism in China
  9. My Dad Had Dementia. He Also Had Facebook.
  10. Curtailing Affirmative Action Is a Blow Against a Rising Generation
Back to Top