Alpaca feeding in Japan, tornado damage in Mississippi, a completely full reservoir in California, a heat wave in Texas, a mass yoga session in New York City, solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, platform diving in Paris, a rock concert in France, and much more
Photos of the Week: Mormon Crickets, Dragon Boats, Floating Concert
Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
- Read more
- Read more
-
- Read more
We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.