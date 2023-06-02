Photos of the Week: Bull Vault, Buddha Wash, Bass Guitar

A diving championship in England, Darth Vader on trial in Chile, Manhattanhenge in New York City, dune climbing in China, a graduation ceremony at West Point, a live-fire military exercise in Japan, dangerous drought conditions in India, ongoing floods in northern Italy, and much more

