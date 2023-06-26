Scenes From Glastonbury 2023

Last week, the annual Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts took place at Worthy Farm, near Somerset, England. More than 200,000 music fans gathered over five days to hear performances by Rick Astley, Debbie Harry, The Hives, Lizzo, Måneskin, Arctic Monkeys, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, and many more artists. The festival wrapped up last night with a set by Elton John, and today workers and volunteer cleanup crews are busy tidying the trampled farm grounds. Gathered below are images from this year’s Glastonbury Festival.